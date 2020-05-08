Gold rates today are stable in Delhi and Chennai, differs in Kolkata and Mumbai - 8 May 2020

Gold rates today on 8 May 2020: Gold rates have seen a hike at all metro cities today except in Mumbai. On the other hand, silver rates have raised by Rs. 50 to Rs. 42,050. In the global markets, the gold rates have edged higher amid ease of coronavirus lockdown in several countries.

The good rate in national capital are stable at Rs. 44,700 per ten gram of 22 carat and the ten gram of 24 carat gold also stable at Rs. 46,460 respectively. The gold rates in Chennai, which is southern part of country has followed the same trend that of Hyderabad with prices being stable at Rs. 44,140 and Rs. 46,900 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat gold.

In Kolkata, the gold rates have been fallen by Rs.10 per both ten gram of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively with which the rates have been at Rs. 44,700 and Rs. 46,450 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat gold respectively.

While in the commercial capital Mumbai, the rates have hiked by Rs. 250 to 44,700 per ten gram of 22 carat gold and Rs. 250 decreased per ten gram of 24 carat gold to 45,700.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,700 Rs. 46,460 Rs.42,050 Chennai Rs. 44,140 Rs. 46,900 Rs.42,050 Kolkata Rs. 44,700 Rs. 46,450 Rs.42,050 Mumbai Rs. 44,700 Rs. 45,700 Rs.42,050



