Gold rates today Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 5 May 2020

Gold rates today on 5 May 2020: Gold rates have decreased in Delhi on Tuesday while the gold rates have been on rise at rest of places for the fourth consecutive day in Indian markets after a dip in prices in the last week. The gold rates have increased by Rs. 140 approximately at all four major centres. On the other hand, silver rates have also seen a hike of Rs. 290 to Rs. 41,500. In the global markets, the gold rates have edged higher amid suspension of physical trading in the country. In the global markets as well, the rates have increased.

The good rate in national capital has decreased by Rs. 700 to Rs. 44,560 per ten gram of 22 carat and the ten gram of 24 carat gold has also decreased by Ra.710 to Rs. 46,300 respectively. The gold rates in Chennai, which is southern part of country has followed the same trend that of Hyderabad and Bangalore with a fall of Rs. 140 per ten gram of gold. With this the prices in Chennai are recorded at Rs. 43,750 and Rs. 46,550.

In Kolkata, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,660 and 46,510 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat gold respectively while in the commercial capital Mumbai, the rates have been spiked up by Rs. 10 to 45,310 and Rs. 46,310.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,560 Rs. 46,300 Rs.41,500 Chennai Rs. 43,750 Rs. 46,550 Rs.41,500 Kolkata Rs. 44,660 Rs.46,510 Rs.41,500 Mumbai Rs. 45,310 Rs.46,310




