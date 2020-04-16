Gold rates today edges higher in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai - 16 April, 2020

Gold rates today on 16 April 2020: Gold rates have moved higher on Thursday in future markets due to increase in demand for the yellow metal. The rates, which were fluctuating for past few days have seen a hike at all metro cities. Gold rate in Delhi have leaped by Rs. 110 per 10 gram of 22 carat to Rs. 43,650 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is also hiked by Rs. 110 to Rs. 45,910.

Gold rate in Chennai surged by Rs.110 to Rs 41,960 per ten grams of 22 carat and the gold rate of ten grams of 24-carat also edged higher by Rs. 110 to 45,760.

In Kolkata, the rates are increased by Rs.50 to Rs 41,990 per 10-gram of 22-carat and Rs. 110 increased per ten gram of 24 carat taking the price to Rs. 44,780

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 43,570 with a difference of Rs. 115 plus while 10 gram of 24 carat was tagged Rs 44,570 plus GST. The silver rate per kg has decreased by Rs. 60 to Rs. 41,850 .

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 43,650 Rs. 45,919 Rs.41,850 Chennai Rs. 41,960 Rs. 45,760 Rs.41,850 Kolkata Rs. 41,990 Rs.44, 780 Rs.41,850 Mumbai Rs. 43,570 Rs. 44,570 Rs.41,850



