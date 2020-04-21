Gold rates today fell sharply in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 21 April, 2020

Gold rates today on 20 April 2020: The gold rates in Indian markets have seen a sharp fall on Tuesday due to the decline in global markets while the silver plunged to high amid lockdown. The investors are keenly serving the trends and waiting for the lifting of lockdown which will be dine on May 3. According the market experts, the prices are as follows. The gold rate in Delhi have co e down by Rs. 90 per 10 gram of 22 carat to Rs. 41,900 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat decreased by Rs. 90 to Rs. 44,450

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai have per ten gram of 22 carat tagged at Rs. 40,430 and the rate of 24 carat gold rate is tagged at Rs. 44,120 with a decline of Rs.90.

While in Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat declined by Rs. 90 to Rs. 40,850 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also fell by Rs. 90 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 43,280.

Mumbai, being the commercial capital of India, is one of the most popular markets in India where the gold prices are as follows, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold slashed by Rs. 90 to Rs 42,120 and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also slashed by Rs. 90 to Rs. 43,120

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg has increased by Rs.1540 to Rs. 42,700.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 41,900 Rs. 44,450 Rs.42,700 Chennai Rs. 40,430 Rs. 44,120 Rs.42,700 Kolkata Rs. 40,850 Rs.43, 280 Rs.42,700 Mumbai Rs. 42,120 Rs. 43,120 Rs.42,700



