Gold rates today hikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai - 11 April 2020

Gold rates today on 11 April have seen a rise across all metro cities due to the increase in rates at international markets. The rates, which were fluctuating for past few days have seen a slight hike of Rs. 10 across all metro cities on Saturday. Gold rates in Delhi have gone up by Rs. 10 per 10 gram of 22 carat to Rs. 42,290 while the rate of ten-gram of 24 carat is also hiked by Rs. 10 to Rs. 44,260.

Gold rate in Chennai is around Rs 40,150 per ten grams of 22 carat and the gold rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at 43,910. 800.

While the gold prices in Kolkata are around Rs 41,520 per 10-gram of 22-carat and Rs. 44,999 per ten gram of 24 carat.

In commercial capital Mumbai gold price is around Rs 42,000 per 10 grams of 22-carat and the Gold price of ten-gram of 24 carat is at Rs. 43,000 respectively.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg has increased by Rs.10 to Rs. 41,000.







