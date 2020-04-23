Gold rates today hikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 23 April, 2020

Gold rates today on 23 April 2020: Gold rates in Indian markets have spiked on Thursday due to the surge in global markets and while the silver rate has come down by Rs. 240 per kg. The gold rates at metro cities are as follows. In Delhi, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is hiked by Rs. 310 to Rs. 42,160 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also hiked by Rs. 450 to Rs. 44,900.

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai have gone up by Rs. 650 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 41,050 and the rate of 24 carat gold is rose by Rs. 680 at Rs. 44,780.

While in Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat spiked up by Rs. 810 to Rs. 40,820 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also rose by Rs. 1,640 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 44,860.

Mumbai, being the commercial capital of India, is one of the most popular markets in India where the gold prices are as follows, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold surged by Rs. 900 to Rs 43,000 and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also surged by Rs. 900 to Rs. 44,000 respectively.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg has decreased by 240 to Rs. 41,410.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 42,160 Rs. 44,900 Rs.41,410 Chennai Rs. 41,050 Rs. 44,780 Rs.41,410 Kolkata Rs. 40,820 Rs.44,860 Rs.41,410 Mumbai Rs. 43,000 Rs. 44,000 Rs.41,410



