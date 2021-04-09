Gold rates today hikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 09 April 2021

Gold rate today on 09 April 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,150 with a hike of Rs. 350 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,250 with a hike of Rs. 380. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 43,450 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 480 increase and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,400 with Rs. 510 increase.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 45,430 per 10 gram of 22 carat with an increase of Rs. 800 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 48,130 with an increase of Rs. 810. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,550 and Rs. 45,550 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 250 hike.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,150 Rs. 49,250 Rs.66,600 Chennai Rs. 43,450 Rs. 47,400 Rs.71,300 Kolkata Rs. 45,430 Rs. 48,130 Rs.66,600 Mumbai Rs. 44,450 Rs. 45,550 Rs.66,600

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.