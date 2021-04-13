Gold rates today hikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 13 April 2021

Gold rate today on 13 April 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,700 with a hike of Rs. 40 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,860 with a hike of Rs. 50. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 43,800 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 50 increase and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,780 with Rs. 10 increase.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 45,850 per 10 gram of 22 carat with an decrease of Rs. 10 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 48,550 with an decrease of Rs. 10. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,750 and Rs. 45,750 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 49 hike.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,700 Rs. 49,860 Rs.67,200 Chennai Rs. 43,800 Rs. 47,780 Rs.67,200 Kolkata Rs. 45,850 Rs. 48,550 Rs.67,200 Mumbai Rs. 44,750 Rs. 45,750 Rs.67,200

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.