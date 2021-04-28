Gold rates today hikes in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 28 April 2021

Gold rate today on 28 April 2021: The gold rates have surged at all major cities across the country on Tuesday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48,700. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities and have remained choppy in the last week.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 44,440 with a fall of Rs. 150 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,450 with a slash of Rs. 200. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 44,640 per ten gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 50 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,700 with a hike of Rs. 50.

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 44,440 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 150 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,450 with a fall of Rs. 200. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 44,440 per ten grams of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 150 and Rs. 48,450 per ten grams of 24 carats gold with a fall of Rs. 200.

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.