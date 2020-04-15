Gold rates today hit all-time high in Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai - 15 April, 2020

Gold rates today on 15 April 2020: Gold rates have seen a big jump on Wednesday in future markets amid growing rates at international level. The rates, which were fluctuating for past few days have seen a hike at all metro cities. Gold rate in Delhi have gone up by Rs. 420 per 10 gram of 22 carat to Rs. 43,540 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is also hiked by Rs. 680 to Rs. 45,800.

Gold rate in Chennai is gone up by Rs.1010 to Rs 41,850 per ten grams of 22 carat and the gold rate of ten grams of 24-carat also jumped up by all time high of Rs. 1150 to 45,650.

In Kolkata, the rates are decreased by Rs.50 to Rs 41,940 per 10-gram of 22-carat and Rs. 100 decreased per ten gram of 24 carat taking the price to Rs. 44,670

In commercial capital Mumbai gold rate is increased by Rs. 535 to Rs 43,455 per 10 grams of 22-carat and the Gold rate of ten gram of 24 carat is also gone up by Rs. 535 to Rs. 44,455 respectively.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg has increased by Rs. 610 to Rs. 41,910.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 43,540 Rs. 45,800 Rs.41,910 Chennai Rs. 41,850 Rs. 45,650 Rs.41,910 Kolkata Rs. 41,940 Rs.44, 670 Rs.41,910 Mumbai Rs. 43,455 Rs. 44,455 Rs.41,910



