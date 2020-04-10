Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai - 10 April, 2020

Gold rates today on 10 April have seen a rise across all metro cities due to the the increase in rates in international markets. The rates which were decreased on Thursday have gone up today. The gold rate in Delhi have give up by Rs. 110 per 10 gram of 22 carat to Rs. 42,280 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is decreased by Rs. 250 to Rs. 44,250.

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai on have also spikes up by Rs. 110 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 40,140 and the rate of 24 carat gold rate is increases by Rs. 100 to Rs. 43,900.

While in Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat jumped up by Rs. 110 to Rs. 41,510 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also increased by Rs. 40 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 44.990.

Mumbai, being the commercial capital of India, is one of the most popular markets in India where the gold prices are as follows, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is increased by Rs. 100 to Rs 41,990 and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also up by Rs. 100 to Rs. 42,990.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg has increased by Rs.40 to Rs. 40,990.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 42,280 Rs. 44,250 Rs.40,990 Chennai Rs. 40,140 Rs. 44,900 Rs.40,990 Kolkata Rs. 41,510 Rs.44, 990 Rs.40,990 Mumbai Rs. 41,990 Rs. 42,990 Rs.40,990



