Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai - 12 April, 2020

Gold rates today on 12 April have seen been fluctuated across all metro cities due to the increase in rates at international markets. The rates, which were fluctuating for past few days have seen a large hike at some cities on Sunday. Gold rates in Delhi have gone up by Rs. 270 per 10 gram of 22 carat to Rs. 42,560 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is also hiked by Rs. 700 to Rs. 44,960.

Gold rate in Chennai is increased by Rs.266 to Rs 40,416 per ten grams of 22 carat and the gold rate of ten grams of 24-carat is increased by Rs.180 at 44,090.

While the gold prices in Kolkata are increased by Rs.240 to Rs 41,760 per 10-gram of 22-carat and Rs. 519 decreased per ten gram of 24 carat taking the price to Rs. 44,480

In commercial capital Mumbai gold price is increased by Rs. 755 to Rs 42,755 per 10 grams of 22-carat and the Gold price of ten gram of 24 carat is at also gone up by Rs. 755 to Rs. 43,755 respectively.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg has increased by Rs.100 to Rs. 41,100.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 42,560 Rs. 44,960 Rs.41,100 Chennai Rs. 40,416 Rs. 44,090 Rs.41,100 Kolkata Rs. 41,760 Rs.44, 480 Rs.41,100 Mumbai Rs. 42,755 Rs. 43,755 Rs.41,100







