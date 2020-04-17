Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai - 17 April, 2020

Gold rates today on 17 April 2020:Gold rates have moved higher on Thursday in future markets due to increase in demand for the yellow metal. The rates, which were fluctuating for past few days have seen a hike at all metro cities. Gold rate in Delhi have leaped by Rs. 210 per 10 gram of 22 carat to Rs. 43,860 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is also hiked by Rs. 190 to Rs. 46,100.

Gold rate in Chennai surged by Rs.140 to Rs 42,100 per ten grams of 22 carat and the gold rate of ten grams of 24-carat also edged higher by Rs. 210 to 45,970.

In Kolkata, the rates are increased by Rs.130 to Rs 42,120 per 10-gram of 22-carat and Rs. 210 increased per ten gram of 24 carat taking the price to Rs. 44,990

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 43,780 with a difference of Rs. 210 plus while 10 gram of 24 carat was tagged at Rs 44,780 plus GST. The silver rate per kg has decreased by Rs. 40 to Rs. 41,890.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 43,860 Rs. 46,100 Rs.41,890 Chennai Rs. 42,100 Rs. 45,970 Rs.41,890 Kolkata Rs. 42,120 Rs.44, 990 Rs.41,890 Mumbai Rs. 43,780 Rs. 44,780 Rs.41,890



