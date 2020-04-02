Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 2 April, 2020

Gold rates on Thursday is down for the fourth day in a row at all metropolitan cities in India. Since the timings of the commodity derivatives trading has reduced to 8 hours and coronavirus lockdown, the markets have been on the lower side resulting in fall of rates. If we could seen the rates at major cites, the gold rate is reduced by Rs. 70 per 10 gram of 22 carat to Rs. 40,940 and the rate of ten gram of 24 carat decreased by Rs. 80 to Rs. 43,210.

In Chennai, the gold rates have seen a fall of Rs. 70 per ten grams of 22 carat by which the rate is tagged at Rs 39,440 while the 24 carat gold price also reduced by Rs. 80 to 43,080.

While in Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat decreased by Rs. 70 to Rs. 40,490 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also increased by Rs. 75 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 43,125.

In the commercial capital Mumbai, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is reduced by a huge margin of Rs. 70 to Rs 40,670 and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also cut down by Rs. 70 to Rs. 41,670.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg ha increased by Rs.460 to Rs. 39,940.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 41.940 Rs. 43,210 Rs.39,940 Chennai Rs. 39,440 Rs. 43,080 Rs.39,940 Kolkata Rs. 40,490 Rs.43, 125 Rs.39,940 Mumbai Rs. 40,670 Rs. 41,670 Rs.39,940



