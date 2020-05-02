Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 2 May 2020

Gold rates today on 2 May 2020: Gold rates continued to fall for the second consecutive day on Saturday in Indian markets. That too at Chennai and Mumbai. On MCX, June gold futures fell by 0.36 percent to Rs. 45,150 per ten grams. While the rate of yellow metal surges at Delhi and Kolkata. The silver rates saw a rise by a huge margin of Rs. 1,520 to 41,000. The fall is due to reduce in demand amid lockdown and let us see the prices across four centres.

The gold rates at metro cities are as follows. In Delhi, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is increased by Rs. 500 to Rs. 45,250 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also reduced by Rs. 500 to Rs. 47,000.

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai have seen a fall by Rs. 540 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 43,410 and the rate of 24 carat gold is rose by Rs. 500 to Rs. 46,200.

In Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat surges by Rs. 500 to Rs. 45,250 and rate of ten-gram of 24 carats also spurts by Rs. 200 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 47,000

Ironically, Mumbai, the commercial capital of India has seen a fall up by Rs. 150 to Rs 45,250 per ten grams of 22 carat and that of ten-gram of 24 carat is also hiked by Rs. 150 to Rs. 46,250 respectively.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,250 Rs. 47,000 Rs.41,000 Chennai Rs. 43,410 Rs. 46,200 Rs.41,000 Kolkata Rs. 45,250 Rs.47,000 Rs.41,000 Mumbai Rs. 45,250 Rs.46,250 Rs.41,000



