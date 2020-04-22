Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 22 April 2020

Gold rates today on 22 April 2020: Gold rates in Indian markets have dropped on Wednesday due to the decline in global markets while the silver rate has come also come down heavily. The gold rates at metro cities are as follows. In Delhi, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is reduced by Rs. 50 to Rs. 41,850 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat decreased by Rs. 20 to Rs. 44,450

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai have per ten gram of 22 carat tagged at Rs. 40,400 with a decrease of Rs.30 and the rate of 24 carat gold rate is tagged at Rs. 44,100 with a decline of Rs.20.

While in Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat declined by Rs. 30 to Rs. 40,820 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also fell by Rs. 50 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 43,220.

Mumbai, being the commercial capital of India, is one of the most popular markets in India where the gold prices are as follows, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold slashed by Rs. 20 to Rs 42,100 and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also slashed by Rs. 20 to Rs. 43,100.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars. The silver rate per kg has increased by Rs.1540 to Rs. 42,700.







