Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 24 April, 2020

Gold rates today on 24 April 2020: Gold rates in Indian markets have spiked up for the third consecutive day due to the slowdown in the rates at global markets and the silver rate has also gone up by Rs. 1,010 per kg to Rs. 42,420. The gold rates at metro cities are as follows. In Delhi, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is hiked by Rs. 610 to Rs. 42,770 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also hiked by Rs. 600 to Rs. 45,500

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai have gone up by Rs. 610 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 41,660 and the rate of 24 carat gold is rose by Rs. 520 at Rs. 45,300. While in Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat spiked up by Rs. 570 to Rs. 42,200 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also rose by Rs. 540 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 45,400.

Mumbai, the commercial capital of India also seen a surge of Rs. 710 to Rs 43,710 per ten grams of 22 carat and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also surged by Rs. 710 to Rs. 44,710 respectively.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates and trade wars.