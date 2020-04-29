Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 29 April, 2020

Gold rates today on 29 April, 2020: Gold prices fell sharply today in Indian markets after a rise in last four days. On MCX, June gold futures fell 0.76% per 10 gram.to ₹45,840 per 10 gram, following a ₹350 fall in the previous session. Silver rates saw a sharper correction. In global markets, gold rates slipped as some countries gearing up to reopen their economies. However, let us see the rates for the day.

The gold rates at metro cities are as follows. In Delhi, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is hiked by Rs. 1000 to Rs. 46,150 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also hiked by Rs. 600 to Rs. 48,250.

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai decrease by Rs. 500 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 44,240 and the rate of 24 carat gold is rose by Rs. 100 to Rs. 47,000. While in Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat spiked up by Rs. 1000 to Rs. 46,150 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also rose by Rs. 500 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 48,250.

Mumbai, the commercial capital of India also seen a surge of Rs. 850 to Rs 46,150 per ten grams of 22 carat and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also surged by Rs. 850 to Rs. 47,150 respectively.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,150 Rs. 48,250 Rs.41,500 Chennai Rs. 44,240 Rs. 47,000 Rs.41,500 Kolkata Rs. 46,150 Rs.48,250 Rs.41,500 Mumbai Rs. 46,150 Rs.47,150 Rs.41,500



