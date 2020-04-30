Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 30 April, 2020

Gold rates today on 30 April, 2020: Gold rates fell sharply today in Indian markets. On MCX, June gold futures fell 0.76% per cent per ten grams. Silver rates saw a rise by a small margin. In global markets, gold rates slipped as some countries gearing up to reopen their economies. However, let us see the rates for the day.

The gold rates at metro cities are as follows. In Delhi, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is reduced by Rs. 810 to Rs. 45,340 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also reduced by Rs. 1230 to Rs. 47,020.

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai increased by Rs. 180 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 44,420 and the rate of 24 carat gold is rose by Rs. 190 to Rs. 47,190. While in Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat slashed by Rs. 810 to Rs. 45,340 and rate of ten gram of 24 carat also decreased by Rs. 950 per ten grams of 24 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 47,300.

Mumbai, the commercial capital of India also seen a cut down by Rs. 810 to Rs 45,340 per ten grams of 22 carat and that of ten gram of 24 carat is also cut down by Rs. 810 to Rs. 46,340 respectively.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,340 Rs. 47,020 Rs.41,510 Chennai Rs. 44,420 Rs. 47,190 Rs.41,510 Kolkata Rs. 45,340 Rs.47,300 Rs.41,510 Mumbai Rs. 45,340 Rs.46,340 Rs.41,510



