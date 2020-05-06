Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 6 May 2020

Gold rates today on 6 May 2020: Gold rates have seen a decline in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai on Wednesday and has seen a rise Chennai in Indian markets. On the other hand, silver rates have also seen a fall of Rs. 200 to Rs. 41,300. In the global markets, the gold rates have edged higher amid ease of coronavirus lockdown in several countries.

The good rate in national capital has decreased by Rs. 60 to Rs. 44,500 per ten gram of 22 carat and the ten gram of 24 carat gold has also decreased by Rs 50 to Rs. 46,250 respectively. The gold rates in Chennai, which is southern part of country has followed the same trend that of Hyderabad with a hike of Rs. 150 per ten gram of 22 carat gold and Rs.50 per ten gram of 24 carat gold. With this the prices in Chennai are recorded at Rs. 43,900 and Rs. 46,600.

In Kolkata, the gold rates have been decreased by Rs.150 and Rs. 250 per ten gram of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively with which the rates have been at Rs. 44,500 and 46,250 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat gold respectively while in the commercial capital Mumbai, the rates have fell hugely by Rs. 800 to 44,500 per ten gram of 22 carat gold and Rs. 900 decreased per ten gram of 24 carat gold to 45,400.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,500 Rs. 46,250 Rs.41,300 Chennai Rs. 43,900 Rs. 46,600 Rs.41,300 Kolkata Rs. 44,500 Rs.46,250 Rs.41,300 Mumbai Rs. 44,500 Rs.45,400 Rs.41,300



