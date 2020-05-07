Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 7 May 2020

Gold rates today on 7 May 2020: Gold rates have seen a hike at all metro cities today except in Mumbai. On the other hand, silver rates have also seen a rise by Rs. 700 to Rs. 42,000. In the global markets, the gold rates have edged higher amid ease of coronavirus lockdown in several countries.

The good rate in national capital has plunged by Rs. 200 to Rs. 44,700 per ten gram of 22 carat and the ten gram of 24 carat gold has also hiked by Rs 210 to Rs. 46,460 respectively. The gold rates in Chennai, which is southern part of country has followed the same trend that of Hyderabad with a hike of Rs. 240 per ten gram of 22 carat gold and Rs.300 per ten gram of 24 carat gold. With this the prices in Chennai are recorded at Rs. 44,140 and Rs. 46,900.

In Kolkata, the gold rates have been increased by Rs.210 per both ten gram of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively with which the rates have been at Rs. 44,710 and 46,460 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat gold respectively.

While in the commercial capital Mumbai, the rates have fell sharply by Rs. 50 to 44,450 per ten gram of 22 carat gold and Rs. 50 decreased per ten gram of 24 carat gold to 45,450.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,700 Rs. 46,460 Rs.42,000 Chennai Rs. 44,140 Rs. 46,900 Rs.42,00 Kolkata Rs. 44,710 Rs.46,460 Rs.42,000 Mumbai Rs. 44,450 Rs.45,450 Rs.42,000



