Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai- 3 May 2020

Gold rates today on 3 May 2020: Gold rates on Sunday in Indian markets are volatile with different trends at different centres. For example, the yellow metal has remained stable in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai while the rates have gone up in Chennai.. The silver rates saw a rise by Rs. 200 to 41,200. The fall is due to reduce in demand amid lockdown and let us see the prices across four centres.

The gold rates at metro cities are as follows. The rate of ten gram of 22 carat gold is stable at Rs. 45,250 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat also stable at Rs. 47,000.

The rate of yellow metal in Chennai have seen a hike by Rs. 190 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 43,600 and the rate of 24 carat gold is rose by Rs. 200 to Rs. 46,400.

In Kolkata, the rate of ten gram of 22 carat is steady at Rs. 45,250 and rate of ten-gram of 24 carat also is tagged at Rs 47,000

Ironically, Mumbai, the commercial capital of India has been stable with Rs 45,250 per ten grams of 22 carat and that of ten-gram of 24 carat is also stable at Rs. 46,250 respectively.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,250 Rs. 47,000 Rs.41,200 Chennai Rs. 43,600 Rs. 46,400 Rs.41,200 Kolkata Rs. 45,250 Rs.47,000 Rs.41,200 Mumbai Rs. 45,250 Rs.46,250 Rs.41,200







