Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 01 May 2022

Gold rates today, 29 April 2022: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai been stable. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 48,400 with a fall of Rs. 150 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 52,800 with a fall of Rs. 160. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 49,030 with a hike of Rs. 60 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 53,490 with a hike of Rs. 70.



The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 48,400 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 52,800. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 48,400 with a fall of Rs. 150 and Rs. 52,800 per 10 grams of 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 160. The silver rates have been at Rs. 63,500 in Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 69,500. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Delhi Rs. 48,000 Rs. 52,370 Rs. 64,000 Chennai Rs. 48,490 Rs. 52,890 Rs. 69,000 Kolkata Rs. 48,000 Rs. 52,370 Rs. 64,000 Mumbai Rs. 48,000 Rs. 52,370 Rs. 64,000