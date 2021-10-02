Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 02 October 2021
Gold rates today, 02 October 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 45,550 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,700.
Gold rates today, 02 October 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 45,350 with a hike of Rs. 350 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,700 with Rs 390 hike. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 43,920 with a hike of Rs. 560 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 47,910 with a high of Rs. 610.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
Silver (1kg)
Delhi
Rs. 45,550
Rs. 49,700
Rs.58,500
Chennai
Rs 43,920
Rs. 47,910
Rs.63,700
Kolkata
Rs. 45,850
Rs. 48,550
Rs.58,500
Mumbai
Rs. 45,470
Rs. 46,470
Rs.58,500