Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 03 November 2022

Gold rates today, 03 November 2022: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai stable. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,010 with a hike of Rs. 310 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 51,270 with a hike of Rs. 340. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 47,420 with a hike of Rs. 120 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 51,730 with a hike of Rs. 130



The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 46,850 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,110. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 46,850 and Rs. 51,110 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 58,100 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 64,500 The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows. City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Delhi Rs. 47,010 Rs. 51,270 Rs. 58,100 Chennai Rs. 47,420 Rs. 51,730 Rs. 64,500 Kolkata Rs. 46,800 Rs. 51,110 Rs. 58,100 Mumbai Rs. 46,800 Rs. 51,110 Rs. 58,100