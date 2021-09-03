Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 03 September 2021

The gold rates inper 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 46,690 with a fall of Rs. 110 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,390 with a fall of Rs. 110. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,270 and Rs. 47,270 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a slash of Rs. 110. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 63,500 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at Rs. 68,400.