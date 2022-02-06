Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 06 February 2022

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 45,100 with a hike of Rs. 220 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,200 with a hike of Rs. 220. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 45,100 and Rs. 49,200 per 10 grams of 24 carats. The silver rates have been at Rs. 61,000 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs 65,100.