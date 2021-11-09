Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 09 November 2021

Gold prices today, gold rates today, silver prices today, latest gold prices,mcx gold price,gold price per gram,gold price per 10 gram, silver rates today,mcx silver prices,24 karat gold price, 22 karat gold price, 1gram gold rate,1gram silver rate, gold rate, Gold Rate hyderabad, Gold Rate india, Gold Rate new delhi, Gold price new delhi, gold rate hyderbad, today gold rate delhi, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai Gold prices today, gold rates today, silver prices today, latest gold prices,mcx gold price,gold price per gram,gold price per 10 gram, silver rates today,mcx silver prices,24 karat gold price, 22 karat gold price, 1gram gold rate,1gram silver rate, gold rate, Gold Rate hyderabad, Gold Rate india, Gold Rate new delhi, Gold price new delhi, gold rate hyderbad, today gold rate delhi, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,510 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,210. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 47,030 and Rs. 48,030 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 810 Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs. 64,800 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Ra 69,100.