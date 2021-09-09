Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 09 September 2021

Gold rates today, 09 September 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,250 with a fall of Rs. 300 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,450 with a fall of Rs. 340. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,520 with a slash of Rs. 220 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,570 with a fall of Rs. 240.



The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 46,650 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,350 with a fall of Rs. 200 on both metals. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,120 and Rs. 47,120 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 190. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 65,100 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at Rs. 69,800. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,250 Rs. 50,450 Rs.65,100 Chennai Rs. 44,520 Rs. 48,570 Rs.69,800 Kolkata Rs. 46,650 Rs. 49,350 Rs.65,100 Mumbai Rs. 46,120 Rs. 47,120 Rs.65,100