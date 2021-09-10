Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 10 September 2021

Gold rates today, 10 September 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,100 with a fall of Rs. 150 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,300 with a fall of Rs. 150. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,340 with a slash of Rs. 180 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,370 with a fall of Rs. 200.



The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 46,540 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,240 with a fall of Rs. 150 on both metals. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,000 and Rs. 47,000 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 120. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 63,900 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at Rs. 68,300. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,300 Rs.63,900 Chennai Rs. 44,340 Rs. 48,370 Rs.68,300 Kolkata Rs. 46,540 Rs. 49,240 Rs.63,900 Mumbai Rs. 46,000 Rs. 47,000 Rs.63,900