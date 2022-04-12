Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 12 April 2022

gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 48,600 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 53,020. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 48,600 and Rs. 53,020 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 67,700 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 72,300. Theper 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 48,600 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 53,020. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 48,600 and Rs. 53,020 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 67,700 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 72,300.

The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.

Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Delhi Rs. 48,600 Rs. 53,020 Rs. 67,700 Chennai Rs. 49,460 Rs. 53,960 Rs. 72,300 Kolkata Rs. 48,600 Rs. 53,020 Rs. 67,700 Mumbai Rs. 48,600 Rs. 53,020 Rs. 67,700