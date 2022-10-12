Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 12 October 2022

Gold rates today, 12 October 2022: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai stable. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,040 with a fall.of Rs. 200 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 51,320 with a fall of Rs. 200. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 47,390 with a fall of Rs. 10 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 51,700 with a fall of Rs.10.



The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 46,900 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,160. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 46,900 and Rs. 51,160 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 58,500 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 64,000

The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.

Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.