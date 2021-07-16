Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 16 July 2021
Gold rates today, 16 July 2021: Gold rates today hiked at major cities, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,300 with a surge of Rs. 250 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,600 with a surge of Rs. 350. The gold rates in Chennai are at Rs 45,750 with a hike of Rs. 440 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,900 with a hike of Rs. 470.
The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,700 per 10 grams of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 300 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,400 with a hike of Rs. 100. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 47,480 and Rs. 48,480 per 10 grams of 24 carats gold with a hike of Rs. 400 on both metals. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 69,500 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 74,500.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
|City
|22 carat Gold (10gms)
|24 carat Gold (10gms)
|silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs. 47,300
|Rs. 51,600
|Rs.69,500
|Chennai
|Rs. 45,750
|Rs. 49,900
|Rs.74,500
|Kolkata
|Rs. 47,700
|Rs. 50,400
|Rs.69,500
|Mumbai
|Rs. 47,480
|Rs. 48,480
|Rs.69,500
