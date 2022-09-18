Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 18 September 2022

Gold rates today, 18 September 2022: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,100 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 50,280. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 46,400 with a hike of Rs. 140 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 50,620 with a hike of Rs. 120.



The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 45,950 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,130. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 45,950 and Rs. 50,130 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 56,700 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 62,000 The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Delhi Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,280 Rs. 56,700 Chennai Rs. 46,400 Rs. 50,620 Rs. 62,000 Kolkata Rs. 45,950 Rs. 50,130 Rs. 56,700 Mumbai Rs. 45,950 Rs. 50,130 Rs. 56,700