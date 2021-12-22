  • Menu
Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 22 December 2021

Gold rates today, 2 December 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,450 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,700.

Gold rates today, 22 December 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,450 with a fall of Rs. 400 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,700 with a fall of Rs. 500. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 45,540 with a fall of Rs. 370 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,680 with a fall of Rs. 420.

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,450 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,150 with a fall of Rs. 500. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 47,410 and Rs. 48,410 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 230. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs. 61,400 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs 65,200.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg)
Delhi Rs. 47,450 Rs. 51,700 Rs.61,400
Chennai Rs 45,540 Rs. 49,680 Rs.65,200
Kolkata Rs. 47,450 Rs. 50,150 Rs.61,400
Mumbai Rs. 47,410 Rs. 48,410 Rs. 61,400

