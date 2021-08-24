Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 24 August 2021

Gold rates today, 24 August 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have surged. Going by the rates, gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,400 with a surge of Rs. 110 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,630 with a surge of Rs. 130. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,610 with a slash of Rs. 30 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,660 with Rs. 40 fall.



The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 46,700 with Rs. 210 hike and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,400 with a fall of Rs. 210. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,260 and Rs. 47,260 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 260. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 62,000 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at Rs. 66,700. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,400 Rs. 50,620 Rs.62,000 Chennai Rs. 44,610 Rs. 48,660 Rs.66.700 Kolkata Rs. 46,700 Rs. 49,400 Rs.62,000 Mumbai Rs. 46,260 Rs. 47,260 Rs.62,000