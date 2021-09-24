Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 24 September 2021

Gold rates today, 24 September 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 45 740 with a fall of Rs. 260 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,890 with a fall of Rs. 290. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 43,570 with a fall of Rs. 530 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 47,530 with a fall of Rs. 580.



The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 45,890 with a fall of Rs. 310 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,590 with a fall of Rs. 310. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 45,290 and Rs. 46,290 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 70 on both metals. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 60,600 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at Rs. 65,100. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,740 Rs. 49,890 Rs.60,600 Chennai Rs 43,570 Rs. 47,530 Rs.65,100 Kolkata Rs. 45,890 Rs. 48,590 Rs.60,600 Mumbai Rs. 45,290 Rs. 46,290 Rs.60,600