Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 30 March 2022

Gold rates today, 30 March 2022: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are stable. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,650 with a fall of Rs. 300 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,980 with a fall of Rs. 570. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 47,920 with a fall of Rs. 240 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 52,280 with a fall of Rs. 370.



The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,650 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,980. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 47,650 with a fall of Rs. 300 and Rs. 51,980 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 570. The silver rates have been at Rs. 67,200 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 72,100. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Delhi Rs. 47,650 Rs. 51,980 Rs. 67,200 Chennai Rs. 47,920 Rs. 52,280 Rs. 72,100 Kolkata Rs. 47,650 Rs. 51,980 Rs. 67,200 Mumbai Rs. 47,650 Rs. 51,980 Rs. 67,200