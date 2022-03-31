Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 31 March 2022

Gold rates today, 30 March 2022: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are stable. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,640 with a fall of Rs. 110 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,970 with a fall of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 47,910 with a fall of Rs. 10 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 52,270 with a fall of Rs. 10.



The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,640 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,970. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 47,640 with a fall of Rs. 10 and Rs. 51,970 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 10. The silver rates have been at Rs. 67,400 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 71,900. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Delhi Rs. 47,640 Rs. 51,970 Rs. 67,400 Chennai Rs. 47,910 Rs. 52,270 Rs. 71,900 Kolkata Rs. 47,640 Rs. 51,970 Rs. 67,400 Mumbai Rs. 47,640 Rs. 51,970 Rs. 67,400