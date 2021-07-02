Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai hikes on 02 July 2021

Gold rates today on 02 July 2021: Gold rates today have surged in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,150 with a surge of Rs.250 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,150 with a hike of Rs. 250. The gold rates in Chennai are at Rs 44,430 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 330 and the gold rate of 24-carat gold are at Rs. 48,470 with a hike of Rs. 370.

The gold rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 46,340 per 10 grams of 22 carats with surge of Rs. 240 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,050 with a surge of Rs. 250. The gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city, have been at Rs. 46,190 and Rs. 47,190 per 10 grams of both 22 carats and 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 450. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 68,700 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 74,100.

The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.

Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,150 Rs. 50,150 Rs.68,700 Chennai Rs. 44,430 Rs. 48,470 Rs.74,100 Kolkata Rs. 46,340 Rs. 49,050 Rs.68,700 Mumbai Rs. 46,190 Rs. 47,190 Rs.68,700



