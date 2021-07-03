Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai hikes on 03 July 2021

Gold rates today on 03 July 2021: Gold rates today have surged in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,350 with a surge of Rs.200 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,360 with a hike of Rs. 210. The gold rates in Chennai are at Rs 44,650 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 220 and the gold rate of 24-carat gold are at Rs. 48,710 with a hike of Rs. 240.

The gold rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 46,550 per 10 grams of 22 carats with surge of Rs. 110 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,260 with a surge of Rs. 210. The gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city, have been at Rs. 46,340 and Rs. 47,240 per 10 grams of both 22 carats and 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 50. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 68,500 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 73,900.

The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.

Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows



