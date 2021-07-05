Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai hikes on 05 July 2021

Gold rates today on 05 July 2021: Gold rates today have surged in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,460 with a surge of Rs. 10 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,460 with a hike of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Chennai are at Rs 44,860 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 10 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,940 with a hike of Rs. 10.



The gold rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 46,910 per 10 grams of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 10 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,610 with a surge of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city, have been at Rs. 46,310 and Rs. 47,310 per 10 grams of both 22 carats and 24 carats gold with a hike of Rs. 10. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 69,200 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 74,900.



The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.



Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,460 Rs. 50,460 Rs.69,200 Chennai Rs. 44,860 Rs. 48,940 Rs.74,900 Kolkata Rs. 46,910 Rs. 49,610 Rs.69,200 Mumbai Rs. 46,310 Rs. 47,310 Rs.69,200



