Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 02 May 2021

Gold rate today on 02 May 2021: Gold rates today have been unchanged at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,370 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,570. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,100 per ten gram of 22 carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,110 with.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,110 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 48,810. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,170 and Rs. 45,170 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat l.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,370 Rs. 49,570 Rs.67,500 Chennai Rs. 44,100 Rs. 48,110 Rs.72,800 Kolkata Rs. 46,110 Rs. 48,810 Rs.67,500 Mumbai Rs. 44,170 Rs. 45,170 Rs.67,500

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.