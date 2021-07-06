Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 06 July 2021

Gold rates today on 06 July 2021: Gold rates today have remained choppy in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,500 with a surge of Rs. 40 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,500 with a hike of Rs. 40. The gold rates in Chennai are at Rs 44,730 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 130 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,800 with a fall of Rs. 140.



The gold rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 46,920 per 10 grams of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 10 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,620 with a surge of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city, have been at Rs. 46,430 and Rs. 47,430 per 10 grams of both 22 carats and 24 carats gold with a hike of Rs. 120. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 70,400 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 75,000.



The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.



Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,500 Rs. 50,500 Rs.70,400 Chennai Rs. 44,730 Rs. 48,800 Rs.75,000 Kolkata Rs. 46,920 Rs. 49,620 Rs.70,400 Mumbai Rs. 46,430 Rs. 47,430 Rs.70,400



