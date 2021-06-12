Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 12 June 2021

Gold rates today on 12 June 2021: Gold rates on Saturday hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 48,250 with Rs. 300 surge and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 52,640 with a surge of Rs 340. The gold rates in Chennai is at Rs 46,350 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the gold rate of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,550 with a hike of Rs. 200 on both the metals.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,560 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 360 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,260 with Rs. 360 hike. Meanwhile, the gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 47,760 and Rs. 48,760 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat with a slashing 2 of Rs. 120.

Silver rates have been at Rs 72,400 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 77,300 without any change.

Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai are as follows





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 48,250 Rs. 52,640 Rs.72,400 Chennai Rs. 46,350 Rs. 50,550 Rs.77,300 Kolkata Rs. 48,560 Rs. 51,260 Rs.72,400 Mumbai Rs. 47,760 Rs. 48,760 Rs.72,400

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.