Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 17 June 2021

Gold rates today on 17 June 2021: Gold rates today remained choppy at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,490 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,590 with a slash of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Chennai is at Rs 45,740 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 10 and the gold rate of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,890 with a fall of Rs.10.

The gold rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 47,830 per 10 grams of 22 carat and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,440 with a fall of Rs. 10. The gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 47,400 and Rs. 48,400 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat with a decrease of Rs. 200. Silver rates have been at Rs 71,300 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi with a fall of Rs. 200 and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 76,200 with a hike of Rs. 300.



The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to have an impact on the gold rate.

Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,490 Rs. 51,590 Rs.71,300 Chennai Rs. 45,740 Rs. 49,890 Rs.76,200 Kolkata Rs. 47,830 Rs. 50,440 Rs.71,300 Mumbai Rs.47,400 Rs.48,400 Rs.71,300







