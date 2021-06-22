Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 22 June 2021

Gold rates today on 22 June 2021: Gold rates today in Delhi have decreased and slashed in Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,100 with a slash of Rs. 140 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,300 with Rs. 30 fall. The gold rates in Chennai is at Rs 44,350 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a surge of Rs.60 and the gold rate of 24-carat gold are at Rs. 48,380 with a surge of Rs. 90.



The gold rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 46,280 per 10 grams of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 70 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,980 with a surge of Rs. 70. The gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city, have been at Rs. 46,220 and Rs. 47,220 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carats without change.



Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 67,600 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 73,100.



The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.



Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,300 Rs.67,600 Chennai Rs. 44,350 Rs. 48,380 Rs.73,100 Kolkata Rs. 46,280 Rs. 48,980 Rs.67,600 Mumbai Rs. 46,220 Rs. 47,220 Rs.67,600



