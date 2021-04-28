Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 28 April 2021

Gold rate today on 28 April 2021: Gold rates today have dropped at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,990 with Rs. 250 drop and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,170 with a fall of Rs. 290. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,640 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 60 decrease and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,700 with Rs. 60 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,740 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 690 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,440 with a fall of Rs 440. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,790 and Rs. 45,790 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 150 fall.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,990 Rs. 50,170 Rs.69,000 Chennai Rs. 44,640 Rs. 49,700 Rs.74,000 Kolkata Rs. 46,740 Rs. 49,440 Rs.69,000 Mumbai Rs. 44,790 Rs. 45,790 Rs.69,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.