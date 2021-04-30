Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 30 April 2021

Gold rate today on 30 April 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,680 with Rs. 10 drop and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,860 with a fall of Rs. 10. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 44,370 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 decrease and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,390 with Rs. 10 decrease.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,680 Rs. 49,860 Rs.68,600 Chennai Rs. 44,370 Rs. 48,390 Rs.73,300 Kolkata Rs. 46,430 Rs. 49,130 Rs.68,600 Mumbai Rs. 44,480 Rs. 45,480 Rs.68,600

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 46,430 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 10 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,130 with a fall of Rs 10. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,480 and Rs. 45,480 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 10 fall.

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.