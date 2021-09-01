Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes - 01 September 2021

Gold rates today, 01 September 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,450 with a fall of Rs. 150 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,680 with a fall of Rs. 120. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,660 with a fall of Rs. 220 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,720 with Rs. 240 fall.



The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 46,800 with Rs. 150 fall and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,500 with a fall of Rs. 150. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 46,380 and Rs. 47,380 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 120. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 63,500 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at Rs. 68,400. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,450 Rs. 50,680 Rs.63,500 Chennai Rs. 44,660 Rs. 48,720 Rs.68,400 Kolkata Rs. 46,800 Rs. 49,500 Rs.63,500 Mumbai Rs. 46,380 Rs. 47,380 Rs.63,500